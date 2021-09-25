Modi’s net worth 3.07 crore, rises by 22 lakh, as per his latest declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s net worth is ₹3.07 crore as per his latest declaration, a rise of ₹22 lakh from last year’s ₹2.85 crore, according to official data.

PM Modi, like many ministers, doesn’t have any stock market exposure and his investments continue to be in the form of National Savings Certificate ( ₹8.9 lakh), life insurance policies ( ₹1.5 lakh) and L&T infrastructure bonds, which he bought in 2012 for ₹20,000.

The increase in wealth is primarily due to his fixed deposits in a Gandhinagar branch of the State Bank of India. According to the self-declaration filed by the PM, the fixed deposit amounts to ₹1.86 crore as on March 31 as against ₹1.6 crore last year.

Modi doesn’t own any vehicle. He has four gold rings worth ₹1.48 lakh. His bank balance ( ₹1.5 lakh) and cash in hand ( ₹36,000) as on March 31, 2021 are less than that of last year.

Modi has not bought any new property since he became the PM in 2014. His only residential property, bought in 2002, is valued at ₹1.1 crore. It’s a joint property and the PM has only one-fourth share in it.

Out of the total 14,125 square feet property, Modi’s rights are over 3,531 square feet.

During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s term, the government had decided that all Union ministers will have to voluntarily declare their assets and liabilities at the end of each financial year for greater transparency in public life. The declarations are available in the public domain and can be accessed through the PM’s website.

