Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Modi’s net worth 3.07 crore, rises by 22 lakh, as per his latest declaration
india news

Modi’s net worth 3.07 crore, rises by 22 lakh, as per his latest declaration

PM Modi, like many ministers, doesn’t have any stock market exposure and his investments continue to be in the form of National Savings Certificate ( ₹8.9 lakh), life insurance policies ( ₹1.5 lakh) and L&T infrastructure bonds, which he bought in 2012 for ₹20,000
By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest declaration suggests his net worth is 3.07 crore. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s net worth is 3.07 crore as per his latest declaration, a rise of 22 lakh from last year’s 2.85 crore, according to official data.

PM Modi, like many ministers, doesn’t have any stock market exposure and his investments continue to be in the form of National Savings Certificate ( 8.9 lakh), life insurance policies ( 1.5 lakh) and L&T infrastructure bonds, which he bought in 2012 for 20,000.

The increase in wealth is primarily due to his fixed deposits in a Gandhinagar branch of the State Bank of India. According to the self-declaration filed by the PM, the fixed deposit amounts to 1.86 crore as on March 31 as against 1.6 crore last year.

Modi doesn’t own any vehicle. He has four gold rings worth 1.48 lakh. His bank balance ( 1.5 lakh) and cash in hand ( 36,000) as on March 31, 2021 are less than that of last year.

RELATED STORIES

Modi has not bought any new property since he became the PM in 2014. His only residential property, bought in 2002, is valued at 1.1 crore. It’s a joint property and the PM has only one-fourth share in it.

Out of the total 14,125 square feet property, Modi’s rights are over 3,531 square feet.

During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s term, the government had decided that all Union ministers will have to voluntarily declare their assets and liabilities at the end of each financial year for greater transparency in public life. The declarations are available in the public domain and can be accessed through the PM’s website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Odisha TV journo chasing elephant story drowns as boat capsizes, 2 others critical

Three injured in boiler blast at a chemical factory in Bengaluru

Cinemas, pubs can operate at 100% from Oct 1: Karnataka govt eases Covid curbs

Karnataka government has ‘best managed’ Covid in state, says minister
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP