Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil multiple projects for eastern Uttar Pradesh in Gorakhpur today

GORAKHPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate multiple projects, including a fertiliser factory and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), worth over ₹10,000 crore to the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh during his visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi will also inaugurate three high-standard laboratories set up by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at the BRD Medical College to test samples for the encephalitis virus (earlier samples were sent to Pune labs), said leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The PM’s visit to the region in the poll-bound state assumes significance as in the 2017 state elections, the BJP had managed to win 115 seats from Gorakhpur, Basti and Varanasi divisions in the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The PM’s visit to Gorakhpur will infuse fresh energy in party workers who are on a mission to ensure a second term for chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji,” said Satyendra Sinha, BJP spokesperson. The party has arranged several buses to ferry people from far-flung areas to Manbela Ground, the venue for the PM’s programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Gorakhpur, Modi will inaugurate a fertiliser factory worth ₹8,600 crore and an AIIMS that has been built at a cost of ₹1,010 crore.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been camping in the city since Friday to oversee the preparations for the PM’s programme, drove to the fertiliser factory and the rally ground to take stock of the security arrangements.

As many as 53 battalions of paramilitary forces, including the PAC, the RAF, 4,000 policemen, two DIGs, 12 SSPs and 24 SPs, have been deployed to ensure tight security arrangements during the PM’s visit. Besides, the region close to the venue has been marked as a ‘no flying zone’ and CCTVs cameras have been installed to monitor activities, said Gorakhpur SSP Vipin Tada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}