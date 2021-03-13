Home / India News / Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

A complaint was filed by the bank wherein it was alleged that during the routine business inquiry, the risk control unit of the bank has identified 145 personal loans and 78 credit cards with disbursement amount of ₹10 crore, which were disbursed and issued to the various individual customers of Delhi, police said.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)

The police have arrested an employee of a private bank for allegedly facilitating personal loans by the bank through fake salary certificates and bank statements to various customers.

Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram. Police said Kumar was currently working as an assistant bank manager at in Gurugram.

Deputy commissioner of police (economic offences wing) Mohammad Ali said that a complaint was filed by the bank wherein it was alleged that during the routine business inquiry, the risk control unit of the bank has identified 145 personal loans and 78 credit cards with disbursement amount of 10 crore, which were disbursed and issued to the various individual customers of Delhi.

“The complainant alleged that initially these customers opened saving accounts and then applied for the fraudulent disbursement of personal loan and credit cards which were introduced by the sales executives on the basis of forged documents. The loans and credit cards were issued by the bank on the basis of the forged documents as submitted by the customers,” he said.

