Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Private hospitals procured 1.27 crore Covid-19 vaccines doses in May, administered 83.61 lakh jabs till June 15: Centre
india news

Private hospitals procured 1.27 crore Covid-19 vaccines doses in May, administered 83.61 lakh jabs till June 15: Centre

Centre's response comes a few days after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again requested the Centre to take back unused vaccine doses procured by private hospitals and re-allot them to the states in a bid to boost their vaccination drive.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Private hospitals have administered only 83.61 lakh doses between May and June 15.

Minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that private hospitals have directly procured 1.27 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine in May. "Under the 'Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy', which came into effect from May 1, a total of 127.34 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines were procured directly by private hospitals in May," Pawar said in a written reply.

But the private hospitals administered only 83.61 lakh doses between May and June 15. "A total of 83.61 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered at private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) from May to 15th June, 2021," she told the Upper House of the Parliament.

The Centre introduced the ‘Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy' to ensure flexible pricing, procurement, and administration of vaccines and to augment production and availability across the country. Under the policy, the states and the private hospitals were allowed to directly procure up to 50% of the vaccine doses produced by the manufacturers.

Pawar’s response comes a few days after Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again requested the Centre to take back unused vaccine doses procured by private hospitals and re-allot them to the states in a bid to boost their vaccination drive.

“In reality, the private hospitals are not vaccinating fully to their capacity. Whatever these people are earmarked and whatever they are not able to proceed with, if that quota (of vaccines) is re-allotted to the state government, it would help us in doing a better job,” Reddy told the Prime Minister on July 17, reported PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vaccines covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

NDRF personnel rescue dog from Maharashtra’s flood-ravaged Shiroli area

Mumbai Police posts ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ meme to remind people about online safety

Anand Mahindra’s latest share features an ‘exquisitely beautiful’ bird. Watch

Doggo meets human friend after 10 months, her reaction is priceless. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP