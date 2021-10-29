Private taxis, buses in Pune to hike fares by at least 12%

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Pune Bus and Cars Owners Association announced that fares charged by private bus and taxi owners for rentals would be hiked by between 12 and 15 per cent. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 09:23 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE The Pune Bus and Cars Owners Association announced that fares charged by private bus and taxi owners for rentals would be hiked by between 12 and 15 per cent.

The increase in the cost of diesel was cited as the main reason for the hike. The decision was announced on Friday by Rajan Junavane, president of the association.

A state-level annual general body meeting was held in Pune at Siddhi Gardens near Mhatre Bridge, after which Junavane spoke to the media.

“There are 16,000 small and big private bus owners in Pune and 1,000 private taxi owners who are our members. For the last 19 months these vehicles were parked due to the pandemic. So already we are facing a financial crisis and top of that, now the diesel hike. So to repair, maintain and sustain our vehicles this decision of a rate fare hike was taken at our general body meeting,” said Junavane.

