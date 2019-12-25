e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
‘Priyanka and Rahul live petrol bombs, ignite fire wherever they go’: Haryana minister Vij

Vij’s remarks came hours after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped from going to Meerut by Uttar Pradesh Police.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2019 11:19 IST
Haryana Cabinet minister Anil Vij speaks at a special session of state assembly, in Chandigarh, on November 26, 2019.
Haryana Cabinet minister Anil Vij speaks at a special session of state assembly, in Chandigarh, on November 26, 2019. (PTI Photo)
         

Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij said on Tuesday that Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are “live petrol bombs”. “Wherever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to public property,” Vij said on Twitter on Tuesday evening. 

Vij’s remarks came hours after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped from going to Meerut by Uttar Pradesh Police. Both the leaders were on their way to meet families of those who died during recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to a Uttar Pradesh police statement, the Gandhi siblings were served notices which said there were restriction on assembly in Meerut.

Also Watch: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by cops on their way to Meerut, sent back 

“They were told that they will be held responsible for any deterioration of the law and order situation in the district due to their visit,” the statement said.

The Haryana minister is known for making controversial comments. Earlier this year, Vij had called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “mentally unstable”. 

“The way Mamata Banerjee is using demeaning statements against the Prime Minister, it seems like she has lost her mental stability. The President of India should take note that whether he such mentally unsound people were fit to hold an important position like that of a Chief Minister,” he had said in his tweet posted in Hindi in May, 2019.

In the violent protests which erupted in Meerut last week against the newly-enacted citizenship law, two people were killed and a police post was set on fire.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country last week, including Uttar Pradesh, over the citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

