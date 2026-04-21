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'Priyanka can run it; Rahul can't': Tej Pratap backs Congress leader as INDIA bloc face

Yadav's remark came in response to Rahul Gandhi's allegation of Nitish Kumar being "compromised" after his recent exit from state politics.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 12:27 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Janshakti Janta Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday openly endorsed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi as the face of the INDIA alliance, while simultaneously launching an attack on her brother and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

The Janshakti leader said that only Priyanka Gandhi can steer the INDIA alliance. (ANI Screen Grab)

Speaking in Patna, the Janshakti leader said that only Priyanka Gandhi can steer the INDIA alliance, drawing a comparison with Indira Gandhi. He quipped that Rahul Gandhi would not be able to run the bloc.

"Only Priyanka Gandhi can run it; she is like Indira Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi se chalne wala nhi hai (Rahul Gandhi can't run it) by going on a yatra, by sitting on a Bullet, Nitish Kumar ji left, someone else became CM, What's his motive?" he said.

"There are many leaders in Congress who have been politicians long before Rahul Gandhi became one. The day Rahul Gandhi ji won his first election, I won my fifth election. I believe he is uncomfortable sitting with those who don't think of him as their boss. I have felt this for a long time, but when you stay in party you don't say such things," Ahmad told ANI.

Calling him "immature", Congress leader Udit Raj suggested that Yadav “should focus on his own work rather than just blabbering." He added that “no one takes him seriously…”

 
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