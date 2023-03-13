Priyanka Chaturvedi says ‘disgusting' after Mahua Moitra's fresh salvo at Adani group

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday alleged that the Adani Group and its “PR team” are sending out “smear campaigns" against her on WhatsApp as she has been questioning the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) inaction since American short-seller Hindenburg Research raised several allegations of fraud and manipulation against the conglomerate in January.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Shiv Sena (UT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Taking to Twitter, the TMC firebrand MP said, “To Adani Group & their PR team sending out smear campaigns against me on whatsap- hire a better agency with better detective skills. Needs more than a Bhai’s Club to take me on, buddies !”

Shortly after Moitra's tweet, Shiv Sena (UT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said TMC MP has been character assassinated because she has been “vocal on the issue”.

“Absolutely disgusting that one would indulge in character assassination of a woman MP just because she has been vocal on the issue and has been consistently demanding transparency from the group,” Chaturvedi tweeted.

Previously, Moitra has made it clear on Twitter that she won't remain silent on the Adani row even as shares of Adani Group's seven listed companies have seen around $127 billion wiped away from their market valuation after Hindenburg Research's report alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens, and flagged "substantial" debt levels, which the group has denied.

Last month, Moitra launched a stinging attack on the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and said the billionaire businessman had taken the country for a ride.

While participating in the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' in Lok Sabha, Moitra, without naming Gautam Adani, said a famous person whose name starts with 'A' and ends with 'I' and is not Advani, who stinks of crony capitalism, had duped everyone.

Soon after she concluded her speech, there were angry exchanges between TMC and BJP members. Moitra was heard using certain objectionable words to which the Chair objected and urged members to avoid cuss words.

