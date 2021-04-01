Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi jabs Sitharaman over 'oversight' comment in order withdrawing cuts in rates for small saving schemes
"Really @nsitharaman “oversight” in issuing the order to decrease interest rates on GOI schemes or election driven “hindsight” in withdrawing it?" tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi took a jibe at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'oversight in issuing order' comment(ANI)

After the Centre withdrew its order to slash interest rates for small saving schemes, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took a jibe at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's "oversight in issuing order" comment and asked her if the decision to revoke the order was taken in view of the ongoing state elections.

"Really @nsitharaman “oversight” in issuing the order to decrease interest rates on GOI schemes or election driven “hindsight” in withdrawing it?" tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

Sitharaman on Thursday morning made the announcement on Twitter. "Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn," she posted on the microblogging site.

The rollback of the order, which would have dealt a severe blow to hundreds of millions of middle class depositors, comes as West Bengal and Assam vote in the second phase of assembly elections.

Also Read | 'Issued by oversight': Govt withdraws order slashing rates for small saving schemes

The government on Wednesday announced a cut in the interest rates on small savings schemes, including National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Public Provident Fund (PPF), by up to 1.1 per cent.

The rate of interest of the PPF scheme was cut to 6.4 per cent annually from 7.1 in the last quarter. This would have been the first time since 1974 that the PPF interest was brought down below 7 per cent.

assam elections west bengal election 2021 priyanka gandhi tweet nirmala sitharaman
