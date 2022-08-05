Watch | Priyanka Gandhi knocks down barricades, forcibly removed by Delhi Police

Dramatic scenes emerged in the national capital as Congress intensified its protest against price rise and GST. Several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police. The situation escalated as Priyanka refused to cooperate and tried to resist the detention by sitting on the road. She was finally dragged by police personnel, shoved into a car and taken away.

Congress MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Ranjeet Ranjan were detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp in Delhi.

Congress leaders alleged that the police tore down the clothes of party workers as they tried to march toward Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the price hike and inflation. Many MPs wore black clothes as a mark of protest.

“When we raise the voice of the people, the dictatorial regime gets scared. And out of fear they behave like this. But Congress will not back down,” the official Twitter handle of the Congress party posted.

