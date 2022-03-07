Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi meets Gehlot in Jaipur ahead of poll results in 5 states
india news

Priyanka Gandhi meets Gehlot in Jaipur ahead of poll results in 5 states

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s meeting with chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur has come amid speculations on the party shifting its candidates to Rajasthan from other states, where assembly elections have just concluded.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was welcomed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at the Jaipur airport on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 07, 2022 11:29 PM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday held discussions with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur about the party’s post-poll management in five states where votes will be counted on March 10, leaders aware of the development said.

Gandhi arrived in Jaipur to attend an event organised by an NGO at a private hotel. Accompanied by party leader Rajeev Shukla, she reached Jaipur airport at 1.50pm. She was received by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the party’s state chief Govind Singh Dotasra and AICC general secretary Raghu Sharma.

On election results, she told reporters outside the airport, “It is expected that the people have voted after thinking a lot. The public will make the right decision at all the places.”

On a question about the alliance with other parties, she said, “It all will depend on the circumstances, let the results come.”

On the speculations of the party shifting its candidates to Rajasthan from other states, where assembly elections have taken place, Gandhi said, “It is a matter of the future.”

RELATED STORIES

From the airport, Priyanka Gandhi left in Gehlot’s vehicle to a private hotel on Jaipur-Agra road. There, they had a meeting for about half an hour after which the chief minister left for his residence. Gehlot and Priyanka Gandhi met again later in the evening at a dinner hosted by the chief minister.

The Congress leaders who are aware of the development said that Priyanka Gandhi had discussions with the chief minister about post-poll management in the five poll-bound states. The party’s entire focus is on assembly results in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, where they are expecting a good show.

After the last phase of voting today, the party is likely to shift some of its MLA candidates from these states. The senior party leader and MLAs, who were given responsibilities in the states which witnessed elections, now have been asked to report before counting.

A party MLA, who was given responsibility in one of the states, said, “I have been asked to reach tomorrow.”

Earlier, Gehlot and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhaghel met senior party leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi on February 27, and discussions were held on the party’s performance in the poll-bound states and about post-poll management.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP