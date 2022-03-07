Priyanka Gandhi meets Gehlot in Jaipur ahead of poll results in 5 states

JAIPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday held discussions with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur about the party’s post-poll management in five states where votes will be counted on March 10, leaders aware of the development said.

Gandhi arrived in Jaipur to attend an event organised by an NGO at a private hotel. Accompanied by party leader Rajeev Shukla, she reached Jaipur airport at 1.50pm. She was received by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the party’s state chief Govind Singh Dotasra and AICC general secretary Raghu Sharma.

On election results, she told reporters outside the airport, “It is expected that the people have voted after thinking a lot. The public will make the right decision at all the places.”

On a question about the alliance with other parties, she said, “It all will depend on the circumstances, let the results come.”

On the speculations of the party shifting its candidates to Rajasthan from other states, where assembly elections have taken place, Gandhi said, “It is a matter of the future.”

From the airport, Priyanka Gandhi left in Gehlot’s vehicle to a private hotel on Jaipur-Agra road. There, they had a meeting for about half an hour after which the chief minister left for his residence. Gehlot and Priyanka Gandhi met again later in the evening at a dinner hosted by the chief minister.

The Congress leaders who are aware of the development said that Priyanka Gandhi had discussions with the chief minister about post-poll management in the five poll-bound states. The party’s entire focus is on assembly results in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, where they are expecting a good show.

After the last phase of voting today, the party is likely to shift some of its MLA candidates from these states. The senior party leader and MLAs, who were given responsibilities in the states which witnessed elections, now have been asked to report before counting.

A party MLA, who was given responsibility in one of the states, said, “I have been asked to reach tomorrow.”

Earlier, Gehlot and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhaghel met senior party leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi on February 27, and discussions were held on the party’s performance in the poll-bound states and about post-poll management.

