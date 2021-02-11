Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip in Sangam, pays tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad on Mauni Amavasya and performed puja.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi gets a selfie clicked after taking a holy dip at Sangam, confluence of River Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing annual 'Magh Mela' festival in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI)

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at Anand Bhawan, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI)

The Congress general secretary also paid tributes at the spot in Anand Bhawan where the ashes of India’s first prime minister and her great grandfather Jawahar Lal Nehru were kept before being immersed in the Sangam on May 27, 1964.

The Congress leader was also seen interacting with children from an orphanage. She was accompanied by her daughter and Congress MLA Aradhana Misra, news agency PTI reported.

Anand Bhawan holds significance for the Gandhi family. Once the Nehru family's residence in the past, Anand Bhawan has now been converted into a museum, which showcased India’s Independence movement.

A day earlier, Gandhi had addressed a kisan mahapanchayat in Chilkana area of Saharanpur district on Wednesday. This was the first kisan mahapanchayat in western UP where any leader addressed the farmers. This also came amid the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders' for more than two months against the Centre's three new farm bills.