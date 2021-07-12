Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi to meet UP Congress leaders today, 2022 polls on agenda
india news

Priyanka Gandhi to meet UP Congress leaders today, 2022 polls on agenda

The meeting holds significance in view of the party's dismal performance in the recently concluded block pramukh elections. Congress-supported candidates managed to win only two of the 825 seats.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:04 AM IST
The Congress is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh after more than 30 years.(ANI file photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a virtual meeting with senior leaders of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit on Monday, in an exercise which is being seen as a bid to prepare for next year's assembly election. The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state after more than 30 years.

The meeting holds significance in view of the party's dismal performance in the recently concluded block pramukh elections. Congress-supported candidates managed to win only two of the 825 seats. The elections were swept by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is aiming to retain power in the state.

Earlier, the UP Congress held training camps for block presidents, district-city presidents and state officials which concluded on July 10. The focus during these camps was to discuss strengthening the organisation, booth constructions and several social media campaigns.

According to news agency PTI, Priyanka Gandhi's meeting with the party leaders will take place at 10am where discussions will be held on preparations for assembly elections, and devise strategy to energise the cadre.

Monday’s meeting comes just a day after Priyanka Gandhi met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday. Baghel is likely to play an important part in preparing the Congress for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on strategising and booth management, according to the news agency.

Baghel had earlier served as an observer for the Congress in this year’s Assam assembly elections, where he was tasked with the responsibility of replicating the party’s success in the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections. Congress, which was a part of the Mahajot alliance in this year’s assembly elections in Assam, won 29 seats of the total 95 contested.

Meanwhile, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu had last on July 4 stated the party had the capacity to fight the assembly elections without forming an alliance, adding under Priyanka Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress would make a comeback in the state. Lallu’s comments come days after Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party eliminated the possibility of forging any major alliance for the elections.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress general secretary priyanka gandhi uttar pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP