Priyanka Gandhi to meet UP Congress leaders today, 2022 polls on agenda

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a virtual meeting with senior leaders of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit on Monday, in an exercise which is being seen as a bid to prepare for next year's assembly election. The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state after more than 30 years.

The meeting holds significance in view of the party's dismal performance in the recently concluded block pramukh elections. Congress-supported candidates managed to win only two of the 825 seats. The elections were swept by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is aiming to retain power in the state.

Earlier, the UP Congress held training camps for block presidents, district-city presidents and state officials which concluded on July 10. The focus during these camps was to discuss strengthening the organisation, booth constructions and several social media campaigns.

According to news agency PTI, Priyanka Gandhi's meeting with the party leaders will take place at 10am where discussions will be held on preparations for assembly elections, and devise strategy to energise the cadre.

Monday’s meeting comes just a day after Priyanka Gandhi met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday. Baghel is likely to play an important part in preparing the Congress for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on strategising and booth management, according to the news agency.

Baghel had earlier served as an observer for the Congress in this year’s Assam assembly elections, where he was tasked with the responsibility of replicating the party’s success in the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections. Congress, which was a part of the Mahajot alliance in this year’s assembly elections in Assam, won 29 seats of the total 95 contested.

Meanwhile, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu had last on July 4 stated the party had the capacity to fight the assembly elections without forming an alliance, adding under Priyanka Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress would make a comeback in the state. Lallu’s comments come days after Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party eliminated the possibility of forging any major alliance for the elections.

(With PTI inputs)