Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Kisan Rally: Instead of listening to farmers' voice, BJP using water cannon to disperse them

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Kisan Rally: Instead of listening to farmers’ voice, BJP using water cannon to disperse them

Earlier today, police used water cannon to disperse the farmers gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana), to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Farmers break past police barricades while marching towards Delhi in protest against farm reform laws.
Farmers break past police barricades while marching towards Delhi in protest against farm reform laws.(HT Photo)
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, instead of listening to the voices of the farmers the BJP government is using water cannons to disperse them in cold weather.

“Instead of listening to the voice of the farmers who are protesting against the laws, that snatched the support price from them, the BJP government uses water cannon to disperse them in cold weather. Everything is being taken away from the farmers while the capitalists are being given banks, airport, railway stations and loan waiver,” the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier today, police used water cannon to disperse the farmers gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana), to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws.

Also Read | Farmers’ protest: Police use water cannon, tear gas on protesters near Delhi-Haryana border

Meanwhile, farmers gathered in Karnal to protest against farm laws, on their way to Delhi.

On the other hand, farmers’ protest continues at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana) as police stop them from proceeding to Delhi.

In view of ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march, security has been deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border. Similarly, heavy security has been deployment at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

Meanwhile, the national capital’s lifeline, Delhi Metro, will also remain cut off from the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday till 2 pm. Trains towards Delhi will be stopped two-three stations before the state borders due to the kisan rally.

