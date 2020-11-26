Farmers’ protest: Police use water cannon, tear gas on protesters near Delhi-Haryana border

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 11:38 IST

The widespread criticism against using water cannons on protesting farmers on Wednesday night in freezing cold did not deter the police to resort to the same on Thursday morning. As farmers protesting the contentious farm bills marched towards Delhi, Police on Thursday morning again used water cannons, tear gas near Ambala to stop them from coming to Delhi.

Police use water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana), to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws passed by the Centre pic.twitter.com/IaPPS9b3o4 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

“The farmers are protesting against all three laws by the centre. Instead of taking this bill back, the farmers are being stopped from protesting peacefully. Water cannons are being used on them. Such kind of injustice on farmers is not fair. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday morning.

केंद्र सरकार के तीनों खेती बिल किसान विरोधी हैं। ये बिल वापिस लेने की बजाय किसानों को शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करने से रोका जा रहा है, उन पर वॉटर कैनन चलाई जा रही हैं। किसानों पर ये जुर्म बिलकुल ग़लत है। शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन उनका संवैधानिक अधिकार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2020

Security at Delhi-Haryana border was heightened on Thursday morning to stop the protesting farmers from coming to Delhi. Haryana completely sealed its border with Punjab as farmers from the adjoining state started assembling in big numbers as part of the Delhi Chalo march. The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it had rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national Capital against the Centre’s new farm laws on November 26 and 27.