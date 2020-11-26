e-paper
Home / India News / Farmers’ protest: Police use water cannon, tear gas on protesters near Delhi-Haryana border

Farmers’ protest: Police use water cannon, tear gas on protesters near Delhi-Haryana border

As farmers throw barricades into the river, Haryana Police use water cannon on protesters on Thursday morning to stall them from coming to Delhi.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 11:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The widespread criticism against using water cannons on protesting farmers on Wednesday night in freezing cold did not deter the police to resort to the same on Thursday morning. As farmers protesting the contentious farm bills marched towards Delhi, Police on Thursday morning again used water cannons, tear gas near Ambala to stop them from coming to Delhi.

 

“The farmers are protesting against all three laws by the centre. Instead of taking this bill back, the farmers are being stopped from protesting peacefully. Water cannons are being used on them. Such kind of injustice on farmers is not fair. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday morning.

 

Security at Delhi-Haryana border was heightened on Thursday morning to stop the protesting farmers from coming to Delhi. Haryana completely sealed its border with Punjab as farmers from the adjoining state started assembling in big numbers as part of the Delhi Chalo march. The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it had rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national Capital against the Centre’s new farm laws on November 26 and 27.

