Punjab farmers modify plan, to march to Delhi via alternative routes besides Haryana highways

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 08:57 IST

After their Delhi Chalo march to protest the Centre’s farm laws came a cropper due to heavy barricading by Haryana Police on Wednesday, Punjab’s farmer unions have changed their strategy of taking only the highways to the national capital. They plan to enter Haryana through other routes on Thursday morning.

While activists of the Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions have been camping on the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri and Moonak, respectively, in Sangrur district since Wednesday evening, other farmer unions have changed their plans and decided to head for Delhi from other entry points.

Members of the Kirti Kisan Union, BKU Kadian and Rajewal factions plan to assemble at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur and head for Shambhu border at 11am.

“Members of the BKU Ekta-Ugrahan and Sidhupur have already occupied borders in Sangrur so we have decided to march to the Shambhu border in neighbouring Patiala,” said Bhupinder Singh Longowal, a state committee member of the Kirti Kisan Union.

Gurmeet Singh Bhattiwal, the district chief of BKU Dakaunda, said that their cadre and other farmer outfits will march to Haryana on the Samana-Chika route from Patiala district.

Gobinder Singh, the Sangrur block chief of BKU Ugrahan, said 80 tractor-trailers and 10 buses will head for Khanauri border where farmers will make a determined bid to enter Haryana en route to the national capital.