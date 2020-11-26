e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab farmers modify plan, to march to Delhi via alternative routes besides Haryana highways

Punjab farmers modify plan, to march to Delhi via alternative routes besides Haryana highways

While BKU Ekta-Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions are camping on the border at Khanauri and Moonak in Sangrur, Kirti Kisan Union, BKU Rajewal and Kadian are heading for entry points from neighbouring Patiala district.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 08:57 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
After Haryana Police blocked their entry at Khanauri border in Sangrur district on Wednesday, Punjab’s farmers have decided to undertake the Delhi Chalo march through other routes besides trying to enter through the highway again on Thursday.
After Haryana Police blocked their entry at Khanauri border in Sangrur district on Wednesday, Punjab’s farmers have decided to undertake the Delhi Chalo march through other routes besides trying to enter through the highway again on Thursday. (Avtar Singh/HT)
         

After their Delhi Chalo march to protest the Centre’s farm laws came a cropper due to heavy barricading by Haryana Police on Wednesday, Punjab’s farmer unions have changed their strategy of taking only the highways to the national capital. They plan to enter Haryana through other routes on Thursday morning.

While activists of the Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions have been camping on the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri and Moonak, respectively, in Sangrur district since Wednesday evening, other farmer unions have changed their plans and decided to head for Delhi from other entry points.

Members of the Kirti Kisan Union, BKU Kadian and Rajewal factions plan to assemble at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur and head for Shambhu border at 11am.

“Members of the BKU Ekta-Ugrahan and Sidhupur have already occupied borders in Sangrur so we have decided to march to the Shambhu border in neighbouring Patiala,” said Bhupinder Singh Longowal, a state committee member of the Kirti Kisan Union.

Gurmeet Singh Bhattiwal, the district chief of BKU Dakaunda, said that their cadre and other farmer outfits will march to Haryana on the Samana-Chika route from Patiala district.

Gobinder Singh, the Sangrur block chief of BKU Ugrahan, said 80 tractor-trailers and 10 buses will head for Khanauri border where farmers will make a determined bid to enter Haryana en route to the national capital.

top news
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Lashkar front plans prayer meeting in Pak for 10 terrorists who carried out 26/11
Lashkar front plans prayer meeting in Pak for 10 terrorists who carried out 26/11
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In