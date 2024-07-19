Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on UP govt's Kanwar Yatra order: ‘Attack on Constitution’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government's order making it mandatory for eateries on Kanwar routes to display the name of owners.



“Our Constitution guarantees every citizen that he will not be discriminated against on the basis of caste, religion, language or any other basis. The divisive order to put up name boards of the owners of carts, kiosks and shops in Uttar Pradesh is an attack on our Constitution, our democracy and our shared heritage,” Vadra said in a post on X.



“Creating division in society based on caste and religion is a crime against the Constitution. This order should be withdrawn immediately and strict action should be taken against the officials who issued it,” the Congress leader added.



The Congress leader's attack comes hours after the BJP-led government extended the controversial order across the state.



The opposition and the allies of BJP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have also expressed reservation about the order.



“We need to bridge the gap between these two classes of people. It is every government's responsibility to work for the poor, which includes all sections of society such as Dalits, backwards, upper castes and Muslims as well. All are there. We need to work for them,” Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan told PTI.



“A Kanwar Yatra bigger than this (in UP) takes place in Bihar. No such order is in effect there. These prohibitions that have been imposed are in violation of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' that the PM speaks of. The order is not in effect in Bihar nor in Rajasthan and Jharkhand. It would be good if it is reviewed. This order should be taken back,” KC Tyagi, spokesperson of JD(U), the third largest ally in NDA, told ANI.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the order should be withdrawn immediately and strict action should be taken against the officials who issued it(PTI file)