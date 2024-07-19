UP CM Yogi Adityanath's order for eateries on Kanwar Yatra routes amid Opposition wrath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday mandated that all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display the names of their owners. This decision followed the Muzaffarnagar Police's reversal of a similar order after facing opposition backlash. Kanwariyas arriving from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra, at NH 58 Meerut road, in Ghaziabad, India, onJuly 29, 2019. (HT File)

According to the new directive, every food shop or cart owner is required to prominently display the owner's name on a board.

The Muzaffarnagar police’s order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners’ names had triggered a massive political outrage, with leaders from both the opposition and the ruling NDA saying the order will create division.

The advisory had received fresh criticism from former Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who said this move will give rise to untouchability. “Hasty orders from some over-zealous officials may give rise to the disease of untouchability... Faith must be respected, but untouchability must not be patronized,” Naqvi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Even though, the order was being supported by many BJP leaders, Naqvi posted a photograph of himself participating in the Kanwar Yatra, saying that he needed no lectures from anyone about respect and faith in it.

KC Tyagi, national spokesperson of Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the BJP at the Centre, said the Muzaffarnagar Police order should be withdrawn as it may cause communal tension and there should not be any discrimination based on religion.

Following the criticism from various parties, the Muzaffarnagar administration on Thursday had revised its order suggesting people can voluntarily display the name of owners on their eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route.

However, it was re-escalated on Friday by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath himself. He made it mandatory for eateries, food selling carts to mention the name of owners on eateries on Kanwar Yatra route across the state.

Earlier, Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Yogi Adityanath, saying he is possessed by “Hitler's soul”. He said the Uttar Pradesh government was promoting untouchability.

“We condemn this order as it violates Article 17 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits untouchability. The Uttar Pradesh government is promoting untouchability. This order, which directs the display of name and religion is a violation of Article 21 (right to life) and Article 19 (right to livelihood),” Owaisi told ANI.

Samajwadi Party, which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc was the first to criticise the order. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had called it “a social crime aimed at dividing society”, in a post on X.

He had urged the judiciary to get to “the bottom of the intent” and take action.