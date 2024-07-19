After Nitish's JD(U), Chirag Paswan opposes Kanwar Yatra rules for UP eateries

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan joined the growing list of BJP allies who have objected to the police advisory in Muzaffarnagar asking eateries to display their owners' names on the Kanwar Yatra route. Speaking to news agency PTI, Chirag Paswan said he doesn't support the police advisory or anything that creates “divide in name of caste or religion.” Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar in conversation with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Samvidhan Sadan.(ANI / File)

Asked if he supports the advisory, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president said in an interaction with PTI editors, "No, I don't."

He said he believes two classes of people – rich and poor – exist in the society and persons of different castes and religions fall in both categories.

"We need to bridge the gap between these two classes of people. It is every government's responsibility to work for the poor, which includes all sections of society such as Dalits, backwards, upper castes and Muslims as well. All are there. We need to work for them," Paswan said.

He added, "Whenever there is such divide in the name of caste or religion, I absolutely do not either support it or encourage it. I do not think any educated young person of my age, irrespective of the caste or religion they come from, is affected by such things."

Janata Dal (United), a key BJP ally, has already urged the Uttar Pradesh government to review the Muzaffarnagar order.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said a Kanwar Yatra bigger than this (in UP) takes place in Bihar.

"No such order is in effect there. These prohibitions that have been imposed are in violation of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' that the PM speaks of. The order is not in effect in Bihar nor in Rajasthan and Jharkhand. It would be good if it is reviewed. This order should be taken back," KC Tyagi told ANI.

Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), another BJP ally, said the diktat of asking vendors to show nameplates was absolutely wrong.

“Why do you make someone write their name on street carts? They have the right to work...This tradition is absolutely wrong. It is up to the customer, they can make purchases from wherever they want...I would like to ask politicians - does consuming alcohol not corrupt you religiously? Does it happen only when you consume meat? So, why is there no prohibition on alcohol? Why do they not speak about alcohol? Because those who do business have a nexus, it is a game of the powerful. These small shops are set up by the poor. So, you are pointing fingers at them. I would demand that ban alcohol too,” RLD National General Secretary Trilok Tyag said.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products.

With inputs from agencies