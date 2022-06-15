Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions 'Agnipath' scheme: 'Armed forces a laboratory for BJP?'

A day after the Union government rolled out its ambitious ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday questioned the plan, adding to a chorus of voices that has raised apprehensions over the initiative.

“Why is the BJP government making recruitment to the armed forces its laboratory for experiments? Soldiers serving the army for several years, does the government see this as a burden?” the Congress general secretary's Twitter post, made in Hindi, read.

भाजपा सरकार सेना भर्ती को अपनी प्रयोगशाला क्यों बना रही है? सैनिकों की लंबी नौकरी सरकार को बोझ लग रही है?



युवा कह रहे हैं कि ये 4 साला नियम छलावा है। हमारे पूर्व सैनिक भी इससे असहमत हैं।



सेना भर्ती से जुड़े संवेदनशील मसले पर न कोई चर्चा, न कोई गंभीर सोच-विचार।

बस मनमानी? pic.twitter.com/nNn83Cq0sq — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 15, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet came in response to a news report of army aspirants staging protests in Bihar against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme. “Youngsters are calling this four-year rule a fraud. Our veterans, too, have objected to it,” she added.

“On an issue as sensitive as recruitment to armed forces, there was neither any discussion nor serious consideration. Why this stubbornness?” the tweet also read.

Under the scheme, which was unveiled by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs, youngsters in the age group of 17.5 and 21 years, will join a service of their choice - army, air force, navy - for a duration of four years. After this, 25 per cent the recruits will be retained, while the remaining 75 per cent will be released back to civilian life.

The Centre and three services have said that the new model seeks to lower the age profile of the three services, ensure a fitter military, and create a skilled and dynamic workforce for employment in other sectors.

On the other hand, veterans and military experts have raised concerns primarily over the presence of warfare-trained youths in the civil society which, according to them, may lead to a law and order problem. They have also questioned the need for recruitments on a short-term, contractual basis.

The candidates who join armed forces under this initiative will be known as ‘Agniveers.’

