Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to start Congress’ UP poll campaign with Varanasi rally

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will start the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Varanasi on October 9, a senior party official said.

Congress city unit president Raghvendra Choubey held a meeting on Friday for the preparations of the rally.

Congress national secretary Rajesh Tiwari said, “Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will sound the poll bugle from the city of Baba Kashi Vishwanath on October 9. She will expose the anti-people government.”

Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parliamentary constituency and the electoral battle for its assembly segments is considered politically important.

Tiwari asked party workers to make the rally a success and said efforts will be made to ensure maximum possible participation from people of every community. Ward level, city-level office bearers, All India Congress Committee (AICC), Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members, frontal organisation office bearers will lead the efforts for making Priyanka’s rally a success, he added.

Congress leader Ajai Rai said, “Party workers have started preparations for the rally to be held in Rohania area of Varanasi.” Congress leader Shailendra Singh claimed voters will give a befitting reply to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming election for allegedly failing to fulfil promises.

The BJP on Friday announced that it will fight the elections under UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party. In an interview with a news agency, UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma claimed that the Congress, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in UP, was a “political tourist” with little chance of success on the ground.

Congress Seva Dal state president Pramod Pandey, Anil Srivastava, Durga Prasad Gupta, Ritu Pandey, Manoj Dwivedi, Hassan Mehdi Kabban, Safak Rizvi, Pankaj Singh and several other members of the party were present in the meeting.