Priyanka on grieving Indira after son's death, Sonia embracing Indian traditions

With Karnataka set to go to polls later this year, the Congress has been trying hard to make a comeback after the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government collapsed in the southern state in 2019. While the grand old party continues to attack the BJP over multiple issues, top leaders have already been frequenting the state in a bid to raise poll pitch. On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a briefing in the state capital of Bengaluru in the presence of former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah, and other party colleagues, including DK Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala.

In her address, Priyanka raised the issue of women empowerment as she also spoke about "two very strong women" who raised her. "I deeply believe that it is women who uphold our culture and tradition. It's women who bring change. It is women who make our society what it is," she asserted. "I was brought up by two very brave and strong women. The first was my grandmother Indira ji. I saw her... I was only eight years old when she lost her son. Her son was only 33 years old," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, recalling the death of her uncle Sanjay Gandhi. "But the next day, she went to serve her nation. That was the sense of duty she had. That was her inner Shakti that she continued to serve the country till she died."

"I was brought up by my mother Sonia Gandhi. At the age of 21, she fell in love with my father Rajiv. She came all the way from Italy to India. She struggled to learn the traditions. She learnt the ways of India. She understood and imbibed everything from Indira ji. At the age of 44, she lost her husband Rajiv Gandhi," the Congress leader further said, talking about her mother and former president of the grand old party. "Even though she disliked politics, she took the path of service to the nation, and continues to serve... now that she is 76."

Assuring the women that she understands "the hardships and struggles" faced by them, Priyanka Gandhi launched the Griha Lakshmi scheme where every woman head of household in Karnataka will be provided with Rs. 2,000 per month.

Priyanka Gandhi was said to have played a key role in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress recently formed the government yet again. The party is holding a pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra - which is being led by her brother Rahul - in a bid to deepen connect with masses ahead of elections in nine states and the battle of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

