Probe launched after living man declared dead in revenue records in UP's Ballia

A case of a living person allegedly being declared dead in official revenue records has come to light in Ballia here, prompting the administration to initiate corrective action, an official said on Sunday.

SDM Chaudhary said an inquiry revealed that Shyam Sundar, Chandrashekhar and Rajendra were three brothers, and that Rajendra had actually died in 2018.(Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to officials, the matter surfaced during the 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' held at Bilthara Road tehsil on Saturday under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh and Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sharad Chaudhary said that, Chandrashekhar, a resident of Katya village, submitted a complaint alleging that he had been shown as dead in the land records (khatauni).

Taking note of the complaint, the District Magistrate reprimanded the concerned revenue official and directed that the records be corrected immediately.

He also warned of strict action in case of non-compliance with the order.

Chaudhary said an inquiry revealed that Shyam Sundar, Chandrashekhar and Rajendra were three brothers, and that Rajendra had actually died in 2018.

Due to negligence on the part of revenue staff, Chandrashekhar was incorrectly shown as deceased in the revenue records in 2021 instead of Rajendra, the SDM said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said steps were being taken to rectify the error and necessary corrections would be completed shortly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said steps were being taken to rectify the error and necessary corrections would be completed shortly. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The SDM added that the revenue employee responsible for the lapse is already under suspension in connection with another case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SDM added that the revenue employee responsible for the lapse is already under suspension in connection with another case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON