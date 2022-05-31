Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prof Bhim Singh, founder of J&K Panthers Party, passes away at 80; PM grieves

Professor Bhim Singh was expelled from the party he had founded for taking part in a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) at the Bhatindi residence of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.
File photo of late Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh.(HT )
Updated on May 31, 2022 11:22 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Professor Bhim Singh, founder of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, passed away at his residence in Jammu on Tuesday. Singh was 80.

Condoling the demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh would be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.

"He was very well-read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters," Modi wrote on Twitter.

In November 2020, Singh was expelled from the party he had founded for taking part in a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) at the Bhatindi residence of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

