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West Bengal election results: Prominent TMC leaders trailing; celebrations start at BJP's Kolkata office

WB election results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 174 of the 293 assembly seats and the TMC was ahead in 94 seats around 12 noon.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 01:25 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Prominent ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including ministers, were trailing in the party’s strongholds, as per trends on Monday, even as celebrations started at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state headquarters in Kolkata as it led in 174 of the 293 assembly seats. The TMC was ahead in 94 seats around 12 noon.

Exit polls showed the BJP was on course for a historic victory in the state. In 2011, the TMC stormed to power, ending the 34-year Left Front rule.(PTI)

Ministers Shashi Panja, Sujit Bose, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Debasish Kumar, and Udayan Guha were among the prominent faces of the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet who were trailing. Track election results 2026 LIVE updates

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty called the electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR), polarisation of Hindu and Muslim voters, and the anti-incumbency as the key and deciding factors. “A clear trend is emerging in the urban areas this time, where the BJP is leading...”

ALSO READ | ‘Numbers fake, wait for sunset’: 5 shocking claims by Mamata as BJP leads in Bengal

Security was intensified across West Bengal ahead of the counting day. The number of counting centres was scaled down to 77 from 87 announced earlier, and 108 in 2021. The Election Commission of India has deployed 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers. It introduced stringent access control measures at the counting centres, including banning mobile phones except for returning officers and observers.

The counting of votes was underway in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry following the conclusion of the biggest electoral exercise since the 2024 polls.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / West Bengal election results: Prominent TMC leaders trailing; celebrations start at BJP's Kolkata office
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