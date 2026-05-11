‘Proofs of failure’: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's WFH, other appeals amid US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to adopt several lifestyle changes, including shifting to working from home yet again and avoid buying gold for about a year, in order to soften the impact of the ongoing war between the United States and Iran. However, his suggestions failed to impress the Opposition as Congress called the appeals “proofs of failure”.

Rahul Gandi said that PM Modi's appeals were not mere “sermons” but “proofs of failure”.(File Photo/AFP)

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Modi's appeal to the nation, which he shared on Sunday while speaking in Hyderabad where he inaugurated multiple projects, came over two months after the war in West Asia started on February 28. The war, which is under temporary ceasefire for now, sent ripples across the world as it seriously dented global energy supply.

Reacting to Modi's address, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X, “Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday - don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertilizer and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home.”

He added that these were not mere “sermons” but “proofs of failure”.

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{{^usCountry}} “In 12 years, he's brought the country to such a pass that the public has to be told - what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, where not to go. Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the people so they can escape accountability themselves,” Gandhi wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In 12 years, he's brought the country to such a pass that the public has to be told - what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, where not to go. Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the people so they can escape accountability themselves,” Gandhi wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He reiterated his “compromised PM” jab at Modi and said that running the country was no longer within his reach.

Gandhi's party colleague KC Venugopal also shared the sentiment and claimed that Modi was “clueless about ensuring India’s energy security" even weeks after the war started.

Also read: WFH, don't buy gold for a year: PM Modi's plan to combat US-Iran war impact

He said that it was “shameless, reckless and downright immoral” that the Prime Minister is “pushing the common citizen into inconvenience, instead of building contingencies to ensure our economy is unaffected by this global crisis”.

He added that the government must take necessary steps to make sure that there are ample fuel reserves so no one has to face “inconvenience”.

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Another Congress leader, Karti P Chidambaram, called Modi's appeal to the nation serious “directives” and questioned the “trigger” for this. He also called for an immediate Parliament session to discuss the same and asked the government to take the nation “into confidence” and inform about the “true state of affairs which has necessitated these “appeals”.”

Also read: Why PM Modi asked Indians to avoid buying gold for a year

‘WFH, no foreign travel’

In his address on Sunday, Modi urged people to shift to work from home if possible to save fuel, the way it was done during Covid-19. He also asked people to prefer metro and other public transport to reduce petrol and diesel consumption.

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Modi's appeals come at a time when the entire world is grappling with an energy crisis triggered by the war between US and Iran.

PM Modi said that it would be in “national interest” if people restart working from home. (HT Gfx)

“In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication. A big resolution is to use petrol and diesel sparingly. We must curb our use of petrol and diesel. In cities with Metro lines, we should decide to travel by Metro only. If we must use a car, then we should try to carpool,” Modi said.

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He said that it would be in “national interest” if people restart working from home.

Modi also stressed the need to conserve foreign exchange as India faces mounting import costs.

The Prime Minister's remarks come as Strait of Hormuz, a key trade waterway which hosts around a fifth of world's energy supply, remains effectively closed with no certainty on when the operations will go back to normal.

He asked people to try and postpone foreign travel by at least a year and also to avoid buying gold for a year “in national interest”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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