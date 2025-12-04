Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Proposed provisions for simultaneous polls correct: Law Commission to House panel

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 03:35 pm IST

People aware of the matter said the Law Commission said the powers proposed to be given to the ECI are a natural extension of its extant powers

The Law Commission, in its submission to the joint parliamentary committee examining the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill for simultaneous polls in the country, has said their provisions are correct and suitable without any fear of ambiguity. It added that the provisions do not disturb the Constitution’s basic structure.

A parliamentary committee is examining the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. (ANI)
A parliamentary committee is examining the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. (ANI)

People aware of the matter said the Law Commission said the powers proposed to be given to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for simultaneous elections are a natural extension of its extant powers. There is no question of any excessive delegation to the ECI, the Law Commission said.

“The [Law] Commission is of the view that the proposed amendment to the Constitution does not in any manner disturb the basic structure of the Constitution. The proposed amendment does not fall within the proviso to Article 368(2) of the Constitution and does not require state ratification,” said a person.

The Law Commission told the parliamentary panel that the provisions could be enacted without any question on their constitutional validity.

“The Bill can, accordingly, be enacted by Parliament through the procedure prescribed in Article 368 of the Constitution without there being any necessity of state ratification,” the Law Commission said.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Proposed provisions for simultaneous polls correct: Law Commission to House panel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On