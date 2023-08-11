‘Protect democracy’: Kharge urges Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha over Adhir Ranjan's Lok Sabha suspension

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Aug 11, 2023 11:42 AM IST

“Adhir Ranjan only said Nirav Modi. Nirav means ’shaant’ (quiet), silent,” Mallikarjun Kharge told Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, on Friday defended party colleague Lok Sabha whip Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was suspended from the Lower House of Parliament on Thursday, claiming that he only said “Nirav Modi and Nirav means “shaant” (quiet in Hindi)".

“He only said Nirav Modi. Nirav means ’shaant’ (quiet), silent and for that he was suspended?” Kharge told Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“...He has been suspended on a flimsy ground… I am pleading with the vice president and the Chairman of the House that you have to protect the democracy as he (Adhir) is in the public accounts committee, business advisory committee too and the CBC selection. He has been deprived of all these institutions and if he is suspended, it's not good,” Kharge said.

Chowdhury was suspended from the House pending examination of his conduct by the privileges committee.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved the resolution for Chowdhury's suspension on Thursday evening after the Congress leader repeatedly disrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was responding to the debate on the no-confidence motion.

On Friday, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protests over the suspension of Chowdhury.

As soon as the House met, Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of Chowdhury's suspension from the House on Thursday evening for "repeated misconduct".

A few Congress members were also on their feet and heard telling Speaker Om Birla that Chowdhury had always cooperated with the Chair.

The Speaker called for the Question Hour but adjourned the proceedings within a minute of the House convening for the day. The Monsoon session of Parliament, which began on July 20, concludes on Friday.

Before the Parliament proceedings, Opposition leaders of the INDIA alliance met at 10am to discuss the suspension of the Congress leader and discussed the way ahead, sources said.

They also decided on a strategy for the way forward in the Rajya Sabha, where their demand for a discussion on Manipur has not been accepted.

(With inputs from agencies)

