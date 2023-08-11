Parliament Monsoon Session Highlights: The Monsoon Session of parliament ends today with the violence in Manipur remaining central to the Opposition's protest that led to multiple disruptions followed by an unsuccessful no-trust vote. Members sit in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led a tirade against the Opposition in his reply on the no-confidence motion brought by the Congress in Lok Sabha. Speaking on Manipur, PM Modi said, “I want to assure the people of Manipur that the country is with them and peace shall return soon.”

The Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha after about one-and-a-half hour of the PM’s speech.

Rahul Gandhi gave his first speech for the motion after his MP status was reinstated. On Manipur issue, he accused the Centre of ‘killing Mother India in Manipur’.

Responding from the government's side, home minster Amit Shah hit out at the Opposition for ‘doing politics’ over the violence in the northeastern state.

The Parliament has witnessed a fierce debate in the last two days with the Opposition accusing the government of creating a great divide in Manipur. The government has defended its actions, focusing primarily on its welfare work.