Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Protect riot-hit Indians in SA, Stalin urges EAM
india news

Protect riot-hit Indians in SA, Stalin urges EAM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to external affairs minister, S Jaishankar requesting him to safeguard the Indian community in South Africa which has a sizable Tamil population
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 01:37 AM IST
HT Image

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to external affairs minister, S Jaishankar requesting him to safeguard the Indian community in South Africa which has a sizable Tamil population.

His letter comes amid reports of riots in provinces of South Africa where people of Indian origin are being killed and thousands of businesses owned by the Indian community are being destroyed.

Stalin said that this is a matter of “great concern and urgency” and requested Jaishankar to once again initiate diplomatic means with the South African government “to impress upon the need for restoration of peace and harmony at the earliest and also to take adequate measures to safeguard life and property of the Indian community including persons from Tamil Nadu.”

“It has also been reported that the Indian community including a large section of Tamil the population has suffered economic losses. It is learnt that they are also apprehensive of further escalation of tensions there,” Stalin said in his letter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP