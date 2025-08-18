Protest in Tamil Nadu against SC order on stray dogs

People came together to show their support for stray dogs in Chennai on Sunday in protest of the Supreme Court’s order to remove stray dogs from public spaces in Delhi and NCR. A woman holds a dog as she and other animal lovers attend a protest rally, after India's top court last week ordered authorities in Delhi and its suburbs to relocate all stray dogs to shelters within eight weeks, in Chennai. (REUTERS)

Protestors carried placards with slogans, “Save our Indie Dogs”, “We are the Voice of the Voiceless”, “Killing is Not a Solution. Some even brought their adopted stray dogs to the streets of the city. The protests were headlined with a hashtag: SaveDelhiDogs2025.

Tamil actor Vinodhini Vaidhyanathan said that sterilisation, vaccination and neutering was the solution. “And the dogs should be let back in the same location and feeders like us will take care of the dogs. We believe that this problem can be solved in five years,” said Vaidhyanathan. “Dogs with rabies can be kept in shelters. Similarly aggressive dogs can be given rehabilitation. We are not against that.”

The top court on August 11 had ordered for all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be picked up within eight weeks, directing that they be housed in dog shelters to be created by appropriate authorities. “The Supreme Court’s order is impractical and unjust,” the actor added. “First of all there aren’t enough shelters to house them all so they will die in terrible conditions.” She cited the example of how Goa controlled its dog population in the last two decades.

Sai Vignesh, founder of Almighty Animal Care Trust said that the act of catching and permanently displacing dogs goes against India’s own rules — Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. “It clearly recommends animal birth control surgery and vaccination as the only way to eradicate rabies. It has been scientifically proven in cities like Goa and Jaipur which have been recorded as 100% rabies free,” the activist said.

Popular Tamil director Vasanth (who goes by a first name) protested holding a placard, “Their Streets, Their Freedom’. “I’m not being a devil’s advocate but a dog’s advocate. This planet is not just for human beings but for all living beings,” said Vasanth. “Yes, there are dogs that bite but that doesn’t mean all dogs must be captured.” He added that data showed that there are more rapes and murders and road accidents than deaths due to dog bites. “First, it is worrying to call them street dogs. We have treated them with compassion. Encapturing them in shelters is not a solution.”