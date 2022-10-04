Protesters against demolition clash with police in Gujarat’s Porbandar

Ahmedabad: Protesters who came out on the streets against a continuing demolition drive by the administration in Gujarat’s Porbandar on Tuesday clashed with the police, leading the security forces to use tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Police said the protest was held against the drive carried out by the administration in the coastal belt of Saurashtra covering Beyt Dwarka, Porbandar and Gir Somnath region over the last three to four days.

Eight locations including shops, houses, dargahs and Mazhars in Porbandar have been razed in the past few days as part of the demolition drive, according to a government official close to the development.

“The situation is under control now. There was some resistance from the locals over the demolition drive but the police controlled the situation well. There is no major untoward incident and eight illegal structures have been demolished,” said AM Sharma, Porbandar district collector.

In nearby Gir-Somnath district, the police razed 12 structures in Vadodara Zala village of Sutrapada taluka on October 2. “Recently, the police seized drugs worth ₹5 crore in this area. In order to check such activities in future, the revenue department and the police department have demolished illegal structures,” the Gir-Somnath police said in a statement.

A massive operation is also underway at Beyt Dwarka island in Dev Bhoomi Dwarka district where encroachments have been removed by the authorities over the last four days. In all, over 35 illegal structures have been demolished in Beyt Dwarka including those linked to Ramzan Gani Palani, an accused in a major drug seizure case near Jhakhau coast in May 2019. About 1,000 officials including SRP jawans and police personnel were part of the operation to ensure peace in the district.