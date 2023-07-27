Two killed in Bihar as police open fire on power outage protesters

KATIHAR: Two persons were killed and one person was injured in Katihar district of Bihar on Wednesday after police fired at a group of protesters demonstrating against allegedly frequent power outages in the region, said officials aware of the matter.

Two killed, one injured after police open fire at group of protesters demonstrating against allegedly frequent power outages in Katihar district of Bihar. (Representational Image)

The shooting prompted senior police officers to order a probe into the incident, even as members of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the state government had “lost control of the administration”.

The deceased have been identified as Khurshid Alam, 34 and Sonu Sah, 22. Sonu succumbed to his injuries late evening at Katihar Medical College Hospital, police said.

A press release issued by police headquarters said that a mob of around 1000 persons had indulged in violent protests at the electricity office located in the premises of sub-divisional office, Barsoi and mischievous elements in the mob attacked power officials.

Police had warned the mob and exercised restraint. But when the mob turned violent and went out of control, police opened limited firing in self defense which resulted in death of one person and injuring two persons. 12 policemen and staff of the electricity department also sustained injuries, the statement said.

Officers said the crowd, of roughly 5000 people, blocked a road, surrounded the subdivisional headquarters in Barsoi town and allegedly pelt stones at police personnel, compelling them to open fire “in self-defence”. Officers also said 12 police personnel and staffers of the state power department were hurt during the stone-pelting.

Inspector general of police (Purnia range) Suresh Prasad Choudhary confirmed the death and two injuries.

“A probe is underway,” he added.

Alam, a resident of nearby Basal village, was shot in the head and chest, and died while being taken to Barsoi sub divisional hospital near the sub divisional headquarters for treatment.

He was declared dead on arrival. However police sources said, “Postmortem report will only confirm about the bullets hit at the deceased.”

Sonu Sah who was also shot in his chest and head died at Katihar Medical College and hospital during treatment. Postmortem of both the bodies were conducted on Wednesday night.

One person who received bullet injuries and undergoing treatment has been identified as 32-year-old Niyaz Alam resident of Chapakhorh. The injured is undergoing treatment at Katihar Medical College Hospital, police said.

Protesters said power supply in the Barsoi town in Katihar district had collapsed for “several weeks” and that their complaint fell on deaf-ears.

Md Hafiz said, “The power supply has been almost nil and our only demand was to restore it but we were shot indiscriminately.”

However, officials of the power department said supply was interrupted only between 5am and 11am on Wednesday to allow maintenance work.

“Power supply has been collapsed here for the last few weeks and our complaints have not been heard,” the locals said while justifying their protest for power.

Power woes continue in the region as people allege that the power is cut for hours in the name of maintenance work. Higher tension prevails in the area in the wake of police firing.

Protesters at the spot disputed the police account and claimed that three people were killed and five hurt in the firing. “We saw several people fall after being hit by bullet,” said Md Enamul, one of the protestors. He also claimed “At least three were killed several others were hurt.”

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary condemned the police firing and demanded a high-level probe. “The government uses forces against those who demand jobs and power.”

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Vijay Sinha, meanwhile, said “The government has lost control over its administration.”