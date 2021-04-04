Home / India News / Protesting farmers lathicharged in Haryana
india news

Protesting farmers lathicharged in Haryana

The protesters gathered outside a private university where the CM’s chopper was to land as he was scheduled to attend a condolence meet in the memory of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma’s father.
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:29 AM IST
Women demonstrators climbed atop a police bus to impede personnel who were trying to stop farmers from reaching a helipad before Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's arrival in Rohtak, Haryana.

Farmers protesting against the three farm laws on Saturday held a protest against Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Rohtak, resulting in a lathicharge by police and prompting the authorities to shift the landing site for the CM’s chopper, people familiar with the matter said.

The protesters gathered outside a private university where the CM’s chopper was to land as he was scheduled to attend a condolence meet in the memory of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma’s father. Heavy police security arrangements were made outside the university with barricades put up to stop protesters, said officials

Before the CM’s arrival, a scuffle broke out between the protesters and police.

“I told the police that they can’t suppress our voices by using lathis. We will continue our protest until the three Centre’s farm laws are repealed,” said 80-year-old farmer Raj Singh.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Inderjit Singh condemned the incident and said the Haryana government cannot suppress their voices by attacking protesters with sticks.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma said the protesters first attacked the police.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man arrested for raping UP teen shot at while trying to flee: Police

India Covid curve beats US, set to surpass Brazil

Uttarakhand witnessing unprecedented forest fires

4 arrested for stabbing Muslim man travelling with Hindu woman
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP