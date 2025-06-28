Protests mar Railways’ survey to lay tracks in Bastar

The Indian Railways and Chhattisgarh government are at work to lay train tracks and start rail services inside the state’s Bastar region. Railway authorities are conducting surveys before preparing a detailed project report(DPR). Once complete - it will be the first time train services will start in areas that have been for decades a red corridor. The Centre and the state government’s have plans of developing the Bastar region and making it accessible to all in line with the Centre’s aim of eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Those conducting surveys in Naxal violence affected districts are facing protests and attacks, allegedly by Maoists supported groups. (AFP)

But there is a problem.

The Chairman of the Railway Board on Thursday wrote to the Chhattisgarh government about difficulties its officers are facing in conducting a final location survey(FSL) in Naxal affected areas within Bastar, officials aware of the matter said.

HT has seen a letter dated June 26 by Satish Kumar, chairman of the railway board to the state government. Kumar in his letter said that the railway project is being monitored by the home ministry as it is important for the development of the area.

People aware of the matter said that the proposed railway line from Kothagudem(Telangana) to Kirandul(Chhattisgarh) passes through the three most Naxal affected districts - Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada. The proposed alignment passes through three states of Telangana(9.5 km), Andhra Pradesh(12.32km) and the longest stretch within Chhattisgarh at 138.51 km.

Kumar in his letter said that while the FSL was completed in parts of Chhattisgarh and the other two states, the teams were facing resistance in Bijapur and Dantewada districts. The officials have to conduct surveys within 26 km of Dantewada and 35 km of Bijapur district - both districts are still included in the list of districts most affected by left wing extremism(LWE) -- where security forces regularly have gunfights with Naxal cadres.

“While in other parts the alignment survey has been completed, the survey work in Dantewada district and Bijapur district is facing challenges and gets hindered due to local resistance,” the top railway board officer said adding that during a meeting held with the state government, the collectors of the districts were briefed about the issue.

Furthermore the officer said that on June 9, during the process of survey in Dantewada, the survey teams were interrupted and assaulted by local villagers. “The incident was immediately brought to the notice of district magistrate(DM) and additional superintendent of police(ASP) of Dantewada…Due to these disruptions, the survey work in the balance portion of Dantewada district and Bijapur is held up. The FSL work for the proposed railway line is very important for the development of the region and is being monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA),” the letter said.

When contacted a senior Chhattisgarh government official, who asked not to be named, said that the district magistrate and district superintendents have been instructed to provide full security to the railway personnel and also allay fears of locals. “The state government has assured the tribals that the project will not negatively impact the community. Instead they will benefit from the development in the area.For this, the collectors of Dantewada and Bijapur have been instructed to provide security and support to the survey team and address the concerns of the locals. He added that even the Centre is monitoring the work and is taking all possible steps to protect the interest of the tribal communities during the construction of a new railway line.”

A senior police officer explained there are two kinds of protesters who object to construction/development works within Bastar range. The first are villagers, who have lived under Naxal control all these years.“There were road blockades in Naryanpur (another LWE affected district) too until this year. Innocent villagers were brainwashed all these years. In their case, counselling often leads to a solution. The second category is of the groups set up by Naxals. There are many groups such as Maad Bachao Manch(Save Abujhmad Group), which have already been declared banned groups by the Centre. These groups are propped up by Naxals to block roads and not allow development work. Maoists want tribals not to get access to healthcare, schools or any other government work so they fund these protests).”

The state government has planned to develop Bastar and other parts of the state once the areas are freed from Naxal influence. Connecting the Bastar region with other parts of the country via rail is one of the projects of the government keeping in mind the tourism sector as the areas have been under control of Naxals for over 4-5 decades.

“The FLS Work of Kothagudem - Kirandual work is in progress in Chhattisgarh state. The work at present however has been stopped due to resistance by villagers in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. In spite of assistance provided by the State Govt and support of local administration the work is being stopped intermittently due to local resistance,” A.Sridhar, Chief public relations officer (CPRO), South Central Railways said.

Former CPI leader Manish Kunjam, who has been the face of many protests by tribals in Chhattisgarh, said “I am not aware of any such protests related to survey by railway officials. People on the ground are not aware of the proposed railway line. But let me say that the railway line is a way of taking away iron ore from the state. Are the villages and owner of the land being consulted before their land is being surveyed?The 1994 Panchayati Raj Act 1994 basically says that the land cannot be acquired before consultation of the gram Sabhas.”