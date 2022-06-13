Protests over ED summon to Rahul Gandhi: 2 ministers among those detained in Nagpur

Mumbai: Two Maharashtra ministers were among those detained after they tried to enter the Enforcement Department (ED) office in Nagpur on Monday during protests against the agency for alleged attempts to implicate the party chief, Sonia Gandhi, and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi.

The protests coincided with the ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Joint police commissioner (Nagpur) Aswati Dorje said the Congress leaders detained include Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Vijay Wadettiwar.

Raut and Wadettiwar led protesters, who gathered at ED’s Nagpur office, and shouted slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party, the agency, and the central government for alleged attempts to muzzle the Opposition.

Raut and Wadettiwar slammed the BJP government at the Centre for pursuing a political vendetta against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as part of its conspiracy to silence the Opposition parties by misusing the central agencies. They accused the Centre of turning agencies such as ED into its puppets and deploying them to crush the Opposition voice.

Congress workers staged protests across the country to express their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. ED has also summoned Sonia Gandhi in the money laundering case.