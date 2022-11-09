Protests rock Kerala capital amid row over mayor’s letter

Thiruvananthapuram: The state capital witnessed large-scale protests on Tuesday seeking the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran over the letter controversy. Last week she purportedly wrote a letter to the party district secretary A Nagappan seeking the party activists’ list for appointment in 295 temporary posts in the corporation.

Though the Mayor later said the letter was not written by her and the government also ordered a crime branch probe, the opposition BJP and Congress alleged the Mayor was forced to retract after her letter came out in the open. The corporation councillors of both parties laid a siege to her office and she was allowed to enter only after police removed protestors. The state capital has been witnessing widespread protests in last two days over the letter row.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has been facing a big criticism in recent times that only party workers were given government jobs_ opposition parties said initially party workers will be taken in temporary posts and later regularise them leaving thousands of job aspirants high and dry. According to the latest Periodic Labour Survey around 38 lakh youth have registered as job seekers with various agencies and employment exchanges in the state.

“The government is cheating youngsters as back door entry is rampant in all departments. It seems government jobs are reserved only for party activists. The corrupt Mayor has no right to continue in her office,” said senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala while inaugurating a rally outside the corporation office.

However, the Mayor reiterated that she neither signed nor sent any letter to the party secretary. “The government has already announced a probe. Let the truth come out. The opposition is seeking my resignation till I assumed power two years ago,” said Arya Rajendran. Appointed at the age of 21, she was the youngest Mayor when she assumed power in 2020. BJP leader V V Rajesh said the party will continue its protest till she resigned. “The Governor is also raising the same complaint. Many varsities were reduced to party offices,” he said.

