'Proud of our security forces, their bravery inspires us': PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Pulwama attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the sacrifice of the soldiers killed in Pulwama attack on this day two years ago and paid homage to the martyrs while addressing a gathering in Chennai. Commending the security forces of the country he said their bravery will continue to inspire generations.
"No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the Pulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs we lost in that attack. We are proud of our security forces. Their bravery will continue to inspire generations," the Prime Minister said during his address after he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated key developmental projects in Tamil Nadu.
The Prime Minister said the projects inaugurated today aim to make India Aatmanirbhar in various sectors. Lauding the automobile production capacity of the state, he said Tamil Nadu will also evolve as a tank manufacturing hub of India.
He handed over the indigenously developed DRDO Arjun Main Battle tank (MK-1A) to Army chief MM Naravane in Chennai.
"The tank made in Tamil Nadu will be used for the protection of northern borders to protect the country, which will showcase the 'Bharat Ekta Darshan'," the Prime Minister said.
While handing over the armoured fighting vehicle, the Prime Minister talked about the two major defence corridors in the state. He said one of the corridor has received investment commitment of ₹8,100 crores to boost the manufacturing capacity.
Forty soldiers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and 35 injured on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama when a Jaish-e-Mohammed backed suicide bomber rammed his car full of explosives into a CRPF convoy at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
