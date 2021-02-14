In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, PM Modi uses Arjun tank to highlight 'India united' spirit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for more focus on the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, as he inaugurated a number of projects in Tamil Nadu during his brief visit.
The Prime Minister also handed over the Arjun Main Battle tank (MK-1A) to Army chief MM Naravane at the event.
"I am proud to handover the indigenously designed and manufactured main battletank Arjun Mark 1A. Tamil Nadu is already the leading automobile manufacturing hub of India. Now, I see Tamil Nadu evolving as the tank manufacturing hub of India," PM Modi said at an event in Chennai.
"The tank, which will be made in Tamil Nadu, will be used on out northern border to keep the country safe. It will showcase 'India united' spirit," he added.
The tank has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), which is situated in Chennai.
He also remembered the soldiers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
"Two years ago, the Pulwama attack happened on this day. We pay homage to all the martyrs we lost in that attack. We are proud of our security forces. Their bravery will continue to inspire generations," PM Modi said.
Among other projects inaugurated by PM Modi is the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, which the Prime Minister said will improve connectivity for the people of the city.
At the grand event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, he also flagged off the 9.01 km service from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar in North Chennai, completed at a cost of ₹3,770 crore.
Tamil Nadu is among states where Assembly elections will be held in April-May this year. PM Modi's visit to the southern state comes at a time when VK Sasikala, a close aide of late J Jayalalithaa, has been released from jail and has vowed to be part of active politics.
Sasikala came to Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru last week positioning herself as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) general secretary - a post she held after Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016 till her imprisonment in February 2017.
There is some distress in the ruling AIADMK camp after Sasikala's arrival. The two factions of the party - led by Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam - had buried their differences after Sasikala's imprisonment in a disproportionate case, merged together and expelled her from the party.
