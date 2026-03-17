‘Provoked too many disruptions’: Gowda flags Parl chaos in letter to Sonia Gandhi, blames LoP

Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha lawmaker HD Deve Gowda wrote to Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday, expressing concern over disruptions that have been “unthinkingly” introduced inside and outside Parliament by Congress leaders. File photo of former PM HD Deve Gowda in the Rajya Sabha. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Deve Gowda told Gandhi he has been “greatly disturbed by a certain chaos orchestrated “primarily by the opposition parties” and said, “I strongly feel that Congress parliamentarians, led by the Leader of Opposition, have provoked far too many disruptions inside Parliament and in its premises.”

The veteran leader also claimed that there is an “unprecedented” scale of disruptions in the recent times.

“Parliament, in recent times, has witnessed an excess of slogan-shouting, display of placards and name-calling. There has been an attitude of non-seriousness, which has assaulted my very idea and construct of Parliament and parliamentary democracy,” he added.

Deve Gowda urged Gandhi to speak to her party leaders and others in the opposition, and ask them “not to harm themselves, their cause and their political futures in the long run”.

“I am very confident that you will do the needful…,” the former prime minister said.