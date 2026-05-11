PSEB Class 10 Results out now: Step-by-step guide on how to check your scorecards

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the matriculation exams can now access their scorecards through the official website at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 on Monday(Representative image/HT photo)

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Harleen Sharma emerged as the topper in the PSEB Class 10 examinations with 646 marks out of 650, securing 99.38%. Manimahesh Sharma and Riya Rani jointly secured the second position after scoring 645 out of 650 marks, registering 99.23% each.

Students will need their roll number to check and download their marksheets online. Track PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live.

How to check PSEB Class 10 results online

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Results” link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the “Punjab Board 10th Result 2026” link available there.

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{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Students will be required to enter their roll number and other required log in credentials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Students will be required to enter their roll number and other required log in credentials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Step 5: Click on the submit button. The Class 10 result will appear on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 5: Click on the submit button. The Class 10 result will appear on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 6: Download and save the scorecards, Students are advised to carefully check their details and download the result for future reference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 6: Download and save the scorecards, Students are advised to carefully check their details and download the result for future reference. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the result for admission and documentation purposes until the original marksheet is issued by the board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the result for admission and documentation purposes until the original marksheet is issued by the board. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Punjab Board conducted the matriculation examinations in one shift throughout the examination period. The exams began on March 6 and concluded on April 1, 2026, with timings scheduled from 11 am to 2.15 pm daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab Board conducted the matriculation examinations in one shift throughout the examination period. The exams began on March 6 and concluded on April 1, 2026, with timings scheduled from 11 am to 2.15 pm daily. {{/usCountry}}

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