'Will remain till Brij Bhushan goes to jail': Wrestlers after meeting PT Usha

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Wednesday met Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers camped at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 11 days to flag sexual assault allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh. PT Usha reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The former track-and-field icon left without speaking to media gathered at the protest site but Punia told reporters later she had vowed support.

"PT Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured she will help us in getting justice. We will remain here till Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh goes to jail."

"PT Usha said she was misinterpreted," Punia, an Olympic medal-winning athlete, said on her comment about the protesting wrestlers' lack of discipline.

PT Usha's visit comes days after she declared the wrestlers' public display amounted to 'indiscipline' and that their actions were 'tarnishing image of India'. She also criticised them for not first coming to the IOA and not waiting for the results of an inquiry into their claims against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Brij Bhushan is a Lok Sabha MP from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"IOA is having a committee for sexual harassment. Instead of going to the streets they (the protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier... but they did not come to IOA. It is not good for sports... not only for wrestlers, they should also have some discipline," she had said.

The remark triggered a furious response from the wrestlers and opposition politicians, including the Congress' Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi from the Shiv Sena (ex-Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's faction), and Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool.

"Being a woman athlete, she is not listening to other women athletes. We have followed her since childhood and (were) inspired by her. Where is (the) indiscipline here..." Malik asked.

Phogat, a medallist at the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships called PT Usha's comments 'insensitive' and Punia said, "You feel sad when she says these things because she is the IOA chief and a woman herself..."

He also said the wrestlers had, in fact, approached the national Olympics body 'three months back... but no justice was given'.

Punia was referring to a committee set by by the sports ministry in January to probe the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh. That committee submitted its report - not made public - last month and the WFI then called for an election.

Brij Bhushan has said he will not contest next week's election.

Irate wrestlers reconvened on April 23 demanding further action against the outgoing WFI chief and questioning the lack of police action on their claims.

Last week Delhi Police finally agreed to file a FIR, or first information report - after the wrestlers moved the Supreme Court; Chief Justice DY Chandrachud called the wrestlers' allegations 'serious'. Eventually two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh, who has repeatedly denied the wrestlers' claims.

Punia called the FIRs 'the first significant victory in our long battle for justice' but others warned they would continue their protest as long as their concerns were not heard. "We won't call off the dharna till Brij Bhushan is arrested," Malik said, "This (FIR) is the first step. We are here for the long battle."

With input from agencies

