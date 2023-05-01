Home / India News / ‘…with 1,000 children. Did I eat Shilajit with roti?’: Brij Bhushan amid sex assault claims by wrestlers

‘…with 1,000 children. Did I eat Shilajit with roti?’: Brij Bhushan amid sex assault claims by wrestlers

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 01, 2023 02:41 PM IST

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has made a controversial comment in response to those targeting him over sexual harassment charges.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges by female wrestlers, has made a controversial comment in response to those targeting him over the issue. In a TV interview, Singh said some are claiming that he had sexually abused 1,000 females, "as if I have eaten roti made of Shilajit”.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. (ANI Photo)
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. (ANI Photo)

“Earlier, they were saying that I had sexually abused 100 children. Then they started saying that it happened to 1,000 children. Did I eat roti made of Shilajit?” Singh told ABP News channel.

“If these people go to Jantar Mantar, I will resign,” Singh said, alleging that the wrestlers protesting are politically motivated.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Singh on Friday on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.

The FIRs were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, told an apex court bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha that a case would be registered on Friday.

Also Read | Navjot Sidhu joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar: ‘Fight is for…’

While the first FIR relates to the allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging the modesty of women.

Several wrestlers who have brought laurels for the country from international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh.

The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. They resumed their sit-in last week and demanded that the findings of the panel that probed the allegations be made public.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
brij bhushan sharan singh wrestlers protest
brij bhushan sharan singh wrestlers protest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out