‘…bigger than Ravana’: Protesting wrestlers hit back at WFI chief over 'tutoring' allegation

Top wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have hit back at him for his allegations that they were vying to take control over the WFI, with Vinesh Phogat describing his ego as “bigger than the Ravana” (in epic Ramayana). Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks with the media during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Sunday.(PTI)

The ongoing protests by grapplers demanding that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the sexual harassment charges against Singh be made public completed a week on Sunday.

After the Supreme Court's direction, the Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who filed complaints of sexual harassment against Singh and the complainants have been asked to record their statements soon so that further investigation in the case can be carried out, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh had accused Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia of hatching a conspiracy against him. Booked for alleged sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, Singh alleged that the opposition parties were "tutoring" the players and also praised former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for not associating himself with the protest, saying the Samajwadi Party chief was "standing with the truth".

Responding to Singh's allegations, the wrestlers, protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Punia urged the media not to give Singh a platform to speak till he is cleared by the courts.

“The media is supporting Brij Bhushan more than the players. You see his criminal records. Does any player sitting here or players from other sports have a criminal record?” Punia told journalists.

“The players win medals for the country, and he is questioning the medal winners. How many people become MPs in this country, and how many people win Olympic medals? To date, there are hardly 40 Olympic medallists, and thousands have become MPs,” the Olympic medallist said.

Double World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat said Singh's charge that they are involved in politics is baseless.

“We are not involved in any politics. We speak straight from the heart and it connects, and that is why so many people are sitting here in our support,” she said.

"I ask how can you give such a criminal a platform? Ask yourself.... That man is still saying things with a smile on his face. His ego is bigger than the Ravana," Phogat said.

"If he comes out clean in Supreme Courts order, you guys can garland him.... He has exploited women athletes, and he is being felicitated. I request that you do not give him that platform," she added.

Punia said if Singh is arrested, they will discuss it with Khap leaders and others who are with them and act according to what is decided by them on the agitation.

Various political parties, including the Congress, the Left, the Trinamool Congress and AAP, have lent their support to the protesting wrestlers.

(With inputs from agencies)

