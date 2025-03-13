Menu Explore
Puducherry CM presents 13K-cr Budget for FY26

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Government has proposed an aid of handing out ₹1,000 every month for three years to students who have studied from classes 6-12 in government schools and are pursuing higher education

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy presented a 13,600 crore budget laden with welfare measures for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday. Of this, 11,624.7 crores was allocated for Revenue Expenditure, 1,975.3 crores for capital expenditure and 689 crores for green projects, he said.

N Rangaswamy
N Rangaswamy

“A major portion of our financial resources go towards committed expenditures such as salary, pension, repayment of loan and interest payments,” said Ramasamy, who also heads the finance portfolio.

The government has proposed a special financial assistance of handing out 1,000 every month for a period of three years to students who have studied from classes 6 to 12 in government schools and are pursuing higher education and 9.34 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

Puducherry will also provide eggs in their midday meals scheme for school students everyday, Rangasamy said during the presentation. The union territory currently serves eggs thrice a week under the scheme.

Rangasamy, who heads the All India N R Congress-led NDA government also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union government’s support in rolling out several schemes and infrastructure projects.

