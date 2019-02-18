Pulwama attack showed time for talks over, world will have to act on terror, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the time for talks were over and the world needed to act on terrorism now, days after the Pulwama attack which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

“Pulwama terror attack showed time for talks over. Now, world will have to act,” Modi said after talks with Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

“Hesitating from taking actions against terrorists is also kind of encouraging terrorism. Being a part of G20 countries, it’s also important that we implement 11-point agenda of Hamburg Leaders Statement. India and Argentina will issue a special declaration on terrorism today,” he said.

Macri supported his view and said he was pleased to be working with India to fight terrorism.

“I would like to convey my condolences to the victims of the cruel (Pulwama) attack perpetrated just a few days ago. We condemn every kind of terrorist attack. I am truly pleased to be able to working together to fight this scourge on mankind,” Macri said.

At least 40 CRPF personnel, on their way to a posting in Srinagar, were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed affiliated terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into the bus they were travelling in on Thursday.

The attack drew strong condemnation from across the world and triggered protests in several parts of the country.

Modi has said that his government will give a free hand to soldiers to punish the masterminds of the attack.

On Monday, security forces killed two Jaish terrorists in Pulwama district, close to the site of the attack. One of them was reported to be a Pakistani, who was the bomb maker and mastermind of the convoy attack.

