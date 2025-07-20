Pune astrologer arrested for molesting woman who visited with brother’s horoscope

An astrologer has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman in Pune, police said on Sunday. Astrologer arrested in Pune for molesting a 25-year-old woman at his office.(Representative image/ HT )

The incident occurred in the office of the accused, Akhilesh Laxman Rajguru (45), in the Dhankawadi area a few days ago, an official said.

He said the woman, a college student, had visited Rajguru's office with her brother's astrological chart, when he said he had to give her an object, and called her again the next day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite said, "When she visited his office the next day, the astrologer allegedly molested her. Based on a complaint, the accused has been arrested."

A case under sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Black Magic Act has been registered, and further probe is underway, the official said.