Pune boy, 11, dies under truck wheels after bike skids on broken road; CCTV captures crash

An 11-year-old boy died after coming under the wheels of a truck while travelling with his father and sister on a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday in Hinjewadi. (X video grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accident occurred on Monday in Hinjewadi.

The CCTV footage shows the motorcycle skidding on a broken stretch of road before the boy came under the truck. The police have, however, registered a case against the truck driver for allegedly driving recklessly.

Also Read: 8 labourers killed in MP as their pick-up loses control while trying to save cattle, collides with truck

Trigger Warning: This video contains details of a fatal road accident involving a child.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Daily commuters to the Hinjewadi IT Park expressed anger over the incident and held the civic authorities responsible, citing the poor road condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daily commuters to the Hinjewadi IT Park expressed anger over the incident and held the civic authorities responsible, citing the poor road condition. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The boy, a resident of Maan near Hinjewadi, was travelling with his father and sister on a motorcycle to attend his classes on Monday afternoon.

As per the FIR, the three were travelling on Nande-Mhalunge Road when a truck hit their two-wheeler from the rear, following which all of them fell from the motorbike. The boy got crushed under the rear wheel of the truck and died, police said.

However, the CCTV footage of the incident shows that the motorcycle, while attempting to overtake the truck from the left side, skidded, possibly due to the broken road, and the boy came under the wheels of the truck.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After the accident, locals and commuters vented anger at civic authorities, blaming them for the poor road condition.