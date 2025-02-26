Pune bus rape: Case shocks city; bus vandalised in protest, NCW seeks action | Top updates

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo-motu cognisance of the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate depot and demanded the state police DGP to take urgent action on the case. Condemning the incident, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik directed a departmental inquiry on the incident and also suspended all private security guards at the bus depot. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The commission asked the police to submit an action taken report with a first information report (FIR) copy within three days. It called for a “fair and time-bound investigation” and urged the DGP to extend all necessary support to the victim.

According to the victim, the accused approached her and offered to take her to the ‘right’ bus. She hesitated to get inside a poorly lit bus, but he convinced her that it was the ‘right’ vehicle. He won her confidence by calling her `Didi' (sister), PTI reported.

Pune rape case | Top updates

Police on Wednesday said the accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade (36), a history-sheeter, is on the run.

Multiple teams were formed to search for the absconding accused, who also has a raft of theft and chain-snatching cases pending against him.

As per MSRTC officials, he apparently told the woman that he was the conductor of the bus for Phaltan, and hence she trusted his claim and went with him.

The police did not confirm MSRTC official's claim. Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil said that CCTV footage showed the woman walking towards the bus with the accused.

The victim did not approach the police immediately, but took another bus to reach her hometown. After her friend's insistence, he got down within city limits and approached the nearby police station.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik directed the replacement of all 23 private security guards at the bus station. He also ordered MSRTC managing director Vivek Bhimanwar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in seven days.

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers staged a protest at the Swargate station, during which a security office was vandalised.

NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule accused the home department held by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of failure to curb crimes as ant-social elements had lost the fear of law.

(With agency inputs)