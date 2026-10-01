Pune coaching institute takes students to Diveagar beach on outing; 8 drown

Eight students from a private coaching institute in Pune’s Alandi drowned after being swept into the sea at Diveagar beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The group had travelled to Diveagar for an educational excursion and was visiting the beach under the jurisdiction of the Dighi Marine police station. (Wikicommons/Pankaj Dhande)

The victims were part of a 48-member group of 25 boys, 17 girls, and six teachers from Winners Academy, an Alandi-based coaching centre for Class 11 and Class 12 students.

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The group had travelled to Diveagar for an educational excursion and was visiting the beach under the jurisdiction of the Dighi Marine police station.

According to the police, eight boys entered the sea to swim and were pulled into deep waters by strong undercurrents.

Seven bodies were retrieved initially in a search operation that was launched by local residents and rescuers, and one student remained missing for a brief period.

“By the evening, even the missing student’s body was found. Local residents and rescue workers pulled all eight boys out and rushed them to the primary health centre at Borli for treatment, where they were declared dead,” a senior police officer said.